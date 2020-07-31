Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of July 31 – August 2 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Sandy, Danny and the gang will be hanging out in Fayetteville tonight! Of course, we’re talking about the movie “Grease!” Prairie Street Live presents “Movies on the Grass.” This is an outdoor movie screening with room for social distancing. This event is free and it’s family and pet friendly. If you’re interested in refreshments, there will be street tacos, shaved ice and a full bar. Relax on this “summer night.” The event starts at 8:30 p.m.
Many of us have visited the Compton Gardens & Conference center in Bentonville and on Saturday, August 1, through a virtual experience and video playlist, the center will share with you a glimpse of Dr. Compton’s life, legacy, and contributions. The playlist goes live on social media at noon, coinciding with the virtual photo event. The center is launching a family photo contest in which you could win a family fun pack. Photos must be submitted by Saturday, August 8.
Looking for a fun and safe activity this weekend? Sunday, August 2 is the last day to participate in the July scavenger hunt in downtown Springdale. That’s right, Downtown Springdale & Explore Springdale cooked up a scavenger hunt, this is great way to get outdoors while getting to know all of the cool spots downtown. They have hosted this event previously this summer and it was such a success that they’re bring it back! All you have to do is follow the clues given on Downtown Springdale’s Facebook Page. Post photos, tag Downtown Springdale and you’re on your way to be entered into a contest to will a $40 gift card to your favorite downtown business.
Starting Saturday, August 1, parents can start school shopping tax free here in Arkansas. As we gear up for next school year, the United Way of Northwest Arkansas needs your help. They are helping to get students ready for school with their annual Fill the Bus campaign and this year, it’s a virtual event! The drive partners with Walmart, Crayola, Coca Cola and others. The annual campaign lasts through August 10 you can do all your shopping online.
In case you missed it, some hot news has just been announced for all you foodies. Of course, Bite NWA was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. But, organizers say they will instead host the first ever Bite Restaurant Week next month! This will correspond with the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. There will be special offerings and discounted pricing at participating restaurants throughout the week of August 24 – 30.