Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 5

The Bentonville Square is turned into a giant neighborhood block party every month for First Friday. This month’s theme is “The Great Outdoors.” Food trucks are open starting at 11:00 a.m. Vendors open at 4:00 p.m. Main Stage bands also start at 4:00 p.m. and will play until 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Just after First Friday shuts down on the Bentonville Square, you and your family can head over to Lawrence Plaza and watch “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” on the big screen at 8:30 p.m. “The Lego Movie 2” features the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Tiffany Haddish. It is rated PG. For more information, click here.

Here are a couple of things that are happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend.

Sam’s Furniture in Springdale is celebrating our Armed Forces and Veterans in a big way. This free event lasts from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. will include military vehicles, interactive games put on by the military branches, blow ups for the kids, a car show, and more. Plus, there’s a free concert featuring country music sensation Coffey Anderson starting at 4:00 pm. For event details, click here.

Arkansas Razorback Soccer and Farrell’s Lounge are teaming up for a watch party. The US Women’s National Team will be taking on the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup Final at 10:00 a.m. Farrell’s will be ready to receive guests at 9:30 a.m. If you mention “Razorback Soccer” when you check in, you’ll receive 25% off an appetizer during the match. For more information, click here.