Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14

Here is what is happening throughout the weekend of Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Northwest Arkansas will be in the national spotlight again tonight on HGTV. Jennifer Skoff, wife of KNWA/Fox24 Chief Meteorologits Dan Skoff will be featured on an episode of House Hunters as she helps Justin and Megan Boeving go in search of their dream home. This episode was filmed back in January, and now it’s making it’s way to air! Again, you can see this episode of House Hunters on HGTV 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12. More information about House Hunters can be found here.

Happening all day today NWA Girl Gang is virtually partnering with the Urban League to make themselves available as a resource to strengthen community ties with allies. As well as being available all day, be sure to tune into their Instagram Live Feed at 6:30 p.m. to hear from the Urban League of Arkansas Young Professionals Program Director Tyla Morris. For more information, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is planning something special for your family on Saturday, June 13 at their virtual family event. They have partnered with the Amazeum, Trike Theatre, The Museum of Native American History & The Museum of Discovery to celebrate “nature” with exciting projects for the whole family. This online event is happening from on June 13 from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. It’s free. There’s no registration required. It’s virtual, so you can join in from wherever you are. For more information, click here.

Happening on Saturday, June 13, there’s a live stream concert to kick off Juneteenth celebrations. The concert will be streamed to George’s Majestic’s Facebook as well as Kiss 105.3 FM. The event will feature many of the artists we’ve had on Good Day like DJ Derrick, Michael Fields Jr., Rochelle Bradshaw, and Mike Day. The event is from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. For more information, click here.

Rounding out the weekend, why not but your creative energy to use Sunday Morning June 14 on top of Mount Sequoyah. From 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Creative Spaces of NWA and Studio Leilani are partnering to offer “Art on the Mountain.” They will be painting and drawing outside at a safe distance from each other. If you like to paint, sit, watch, learn or if you’re interested in getting a landscape from a local artists, this event is for you. For more information, click here.