Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, June 14

Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival continues with their signature event. Trail Mix is happening along the Frisco Trail in Fayetteville with live art, music and activities for the kids. Plus there will be a traveling planetarium set up in Starr Theater. All of these activities start at 5:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information click here.
Do you like catfish, corndogs and cornhole? Then you’re in for a treat. Whytespyder and Mercy are teaming up for a delicious event for the entire family at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. Get your fill of food and fun to support Mercy. Tickets are fifty dollars for a two person team for the cornhole tournament.
If you’re interested in live music, head to the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville to hear musician Davy Knowles. Davy has an eclectic take on Blues/Rock. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and music will start at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available. For more information click here.
The Forest Concert Series continues at Crystal Bridges with the band “The Werks.“ It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the museum and its surroundings by listening to some great live music. The concert will start in the forest at 7:00 p.m. For more information click here.