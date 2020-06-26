Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, June 26 – Sunday, June 28

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, June 26 – Sunday, June 28 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.
At 3:00 p.m., The Faulkner Performing Arts Center is hosting an online event with artist Sharon Killian. This is the second installment of their “FPAC Live” series. Killian will discuss the importance of arts in our community and the world. Killian is a passionate advocate for discovering cultural connections through the universal language of art.
Happening at 6:30 p.m. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art wants to unwind with you… virtually. They are hosting “Art by the Glass.” Relax, pour yourself a drink, connect virtually with friends, and stitch your very own floral embroidery. Museum staff will lead you through a step-by-step process. This virtual event is free. Registration is required.
June is Black Music Month and we’ve had Anthony Ball on the show before talking about his non-profit , Music Moves. Saturday, June 26 you have the chance to join with Music Moves to celebrate jazz music legends. With performers Nichole Thrower and Rodney Block. This virtual event will air across the Music Moves social media platforms. The concert begins at 6:00 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas is adding their voice to the growing call to end racism. They are hosting an event called “The Big Walk.” The Big Walk invites supporters to walk, in your neighborhood, local park, or wherever you are on Sunday, June 28 at 5:00 p.m.