Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, June 19

Good Day NWA

Here are some events happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of June 19 – 21 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Garth Brooks will perform at a concert at 300 drive-ins throughout the country and one of those is Fayetteville’s 112 Drive-In. The Drive-In says it will be limiting the number of cars that and social distancing is mandatory. Plus, they are asking you to leave your furry friends at home. $100 tickets for the concert are on sale now.

June is Black Music Month and we’ve had Anthony Ball on the show before talking about his non-profit “Music Moves.” The celebration continues on Friday, June 19 as they join forces with radio station Kiss 105.3. Free-style rapper Zo Max will perform on the radio at 6:00 p.m. and then on Music Moves social media feeds at 6:30 p.m.

Let’s Talk NWA is presenting a Juneteenth Live Stream Music Festival featuring many Northwest Arkansas artists.The event is from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and you can check it out on the Let’s Talk NWA live stream, and the Fayetteville Public Television’s Facebook.

Calling all artists who reside in Washington County , here’s your chance to submit yourself for a temporary art display.. and you only have until Monday, June 22 to do it! The City of Fayetteville & Fayetteville Arts Council seek qualified artists to create artwork that will be printed on mesh and attached temporary construction fence at 2 locations along the Cultural Arts Corridor when construction begins. Artists are invited to share their resume.

Happening Saturday, June 20, you can join Jenna & Troy for some live music at Tontitown Winery. This is a live-ticketed event and they only have limited tickets remaining. The tickets are $5 each. The event will be held outdoors on the patio space. They are asking that you wear a mask when you are inside the winery or ordering at the bar.

