Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 7

Here is what is happening in throughout the weekend of June 5 – 7 in Northwest Arkansas.

First up, some entertainment you can access anytime. Actors Casting Agency has launched the first episode in a new web-series called “Quaranqueens.” The plot revolves around the fictitious town of Buford and their Annual Teen Pageant. You can find actors Cassie Haley, Jennica Schwartzman, & Haley Self in the series. To access this content through ACA’s YouTube channel, click here.

Happening Saturday, June 6 at 12:00 p.m., the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County is holding their 10th Annual Crawfish Boil for Kids. The organization is presenting the event in a different format this year due to the pandemic. The location is 1st National Bank of NWA off Joyce Street in Fayetteville. Folks can drive-through to pick up their crawfish for $20 a platter. Local band Maud Crawford will be providing live music while you wait or sit in your car. All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. For more information, click here.

June is Black Music Month and we’ve had Anthony Ball on the show before talking about his non-profit – Music Moves. Saturday, June 6 is your chance to join with Music Moves and the party band Funk Factory to celebrate soul music legends. This is the premiere of a weekly series that will air across social media platforms every Saturday in June. The tribute concert begins at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

On Sunday, June 7, it’s time to stretch. You’re invited to join Cocoon Yoga Lab for a free 90- minute yoga class for all skill levels starting at 10:30 a.m. The class takes place at Austin-Baggett Park in Bentonville so there’s plenty of room for social distancing. The park is a quick 2-minute walk from 8th Street Market. For more information, click here.