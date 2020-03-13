Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, March 13 – Sunday, March 15

***All of these events are subject to change. Click on the individual stories to keep up with the latests on these specific events.***

Here is what's happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, March 13 – Sunday, March 15.

You’re invited to spend Friday the 13th with the NWA Girl Gang and friends! You might meet some new like-minded friends. There will be coffee provided by Onyx. This is a free and inclusive event, and it’s taking place at the 1907 in downtown Rogers, in the Dry Storage area. For more information, click here.

The Freckled Hen Farmhouse in Fayetteville is turning 4, and they are celebrating in a big way March 13 & 14. There will be cake, sweet treats, complimentary sips & more. For more information, click here.

Organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Eureka Springs have decided to hold their parade Saturday, March 13 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The parade will be all around downtown Eureka Springs on Spring & Main streets. Anyone is invited to join in. Wear your green and have fun. For more information, click here.



On Sunday, March 15, it’s a bit of a bittersweet event. Bentonville Brewing Company is officially closing up shop at their Rogers location as they prepare to move into our new Taproom & Brewery in Bentonville. They are having a going away party at their Rogers location. You can join them, enjoy a drink and say goodbye. The event is scheduled to last from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.