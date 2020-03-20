Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22 sponsored by Doctor Pepper & Cream Soda.

With all of us keeping our social distance, the Amazeum is coming to you through their social channels. You can connect to the Amazeum through Amazeum yoU. To enroll, the requirement is that you follow them on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter. There are no assignments, no tests, and no grades – Just playful exploration and sharing. Sharing the process of exploration with others is encouraged to support our community of learners, connect with others until the amazeum reopens. Each day they’ll share ideas for interactive experiences that your family can do at home on our social channels. Amazeum you launches Friday, March 20. Additional details can be found HERE.

The United Way of Fort Smith is now offering a 211 Call Center for several River Valley counties. It includes Sebastian, Crawford, Logan, Franklin And Scott counties. You can dial 211 to speak live with an operator and get questions answered about health and human services. The call center is staffed 24 hours a day. You can reach the center by phone, text message or online. For more information, click here.

Virtual events are becoming the go-to for entertainment and to hang out with friends. TheSmoke & Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville is getting in on the action on Saturday. You can join them on Facebook Live for cocktails with your favorite bartenders, virtual music from Fayetteville artists, and some ambient bar experiences. Organizers are saying that they are trying to find ways to show everyone we’re all in this together, For more information, click here.

With the recent local impact of the coronavirus in Northwest Arkansas, one local business is doing its part to help soften the blow for those in our community who just may need just a little help pushing through the tough times. ‘B-Unlimited’ has designed ‘NWA Strong’ t-shirts. The company is donating 20% of sales from the shirts to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in order to directly support the community, including families and children affected by school closings and lost meals. The company’s CEO Ben Clark says this is a great way to help our fellow neighbors. For more information and to order your shirt, click here.

