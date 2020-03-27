Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, March 27 – Sunday, March 29

With an emphasis on how to keep you and your family active this weekend, let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, March 27 – Sunday, March 29 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Get ready for a dance party, it’s happening on Friday, March 27. For the second weekend in a row, DJ Derrick is going live on Facebook to spin the hits. If you need a little release from being inside so much recently, this is the perfect way to get moving. DJ Derrick warns that the set is for adults only and it will begin at 7:00 p.m. More information can be found HERE.

Here’s something that the kids and indeed the whole family can enjoy. Happening Friday, March 27 local artist Amy Eichler will be leading a free online painting class via Zoom at one-pm for kids and their families. During this hour-long session, Amy will guide viewers through the process of transforming a picture of a bunny into an expressive and colorful painting. The class is free and any donations received will go toward the NWA Food Bank. For more information, click here.

Here’s a chance for you to dance that “cabin fever” away. En Fuego Dance & Fitness is inviting you to join them for a digital DanceFit session via Zoom Saturday, March 28 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The class is free, but donations are encouraged and accepted. The event will be open to join at 9:30 A.M. to allow time to connect and adjust settings. If you miss this opportunity, don’t worry. They are offering this class every Saturday morning at 10:00 A.M. through April 11. For more information and to find the link to Zoom, click here.

Here’s something you can enjoy viewing on Saturday, March 28. Plenty of NWA dancers have been training non-stop in their technique classes and have learned and polished beautiful pieces to compete with this year. Of course, because of Covid-19, their competitions have been canceled. You have the chance to see & support some of the dancers perform at 1:00 p.m. at a “Drive-Through Dance Show.” It’s happening at Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake in Rogers. The stage will allow viewers to stay in their cars, or get out and stand at a safe distance. Detailed information can be found HERE.