Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, March 6 – Sunday, March 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for the weekend of Friday, March 6 – Sunday, March 8

“Heathers: The Musical” opens at the University of Arkansas Theatre. Based on the 1989 film, this high-energy rock musical deals with a variety of issues facing teens today in a darkly humorous way. The show has various performance times before it closes on Sunday, March 15. You can find tickets and information HERE.

A one of a kind vine affair is happening in the River Valley. Join Bost, inc for their 18th Annual Grape Escapes event on Friday, March 6 at 6:00 p.m.at the Doubletree by Hilton ni Fort Smith. Guests will sample over 300 wines from around the world. Local restaurants will also be attendance serving up delicious bites. There will be a live auction and music. Bost, inc. supports individuals with disabilities and helps meet their life goals. To purchase tickets to Grape Escapes and to learn more about Bost Inc., click here.

You’re invited to celebrate 112 years of service with local members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. The organization is hosting a Founders’ Day Observance Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fayetteville. The sorority’s mission is to give back to the community via fundraisers such as their Annual Celebrity Waiter event, youth mentoring and more. Tickets to the event are $30. You are asked to bring new or gently used eyeglasses to support the lions club initiative. More information can be found HERE.



Saturday, March 7, Women of Oz are hosting their monthly ride. The ride will launch from the Downtown Activity Center on A Street in Bentonville at 2:00 p.m. After the ride there will be an after-party hosted by Oven & Tap. They will will have ride leaders for skill levels between beginner to advanced. If you need a bike, you just need to contact Bentonville Parks & Rec to reserve one. It’s free to ride. An “RSVP” is requested. For more information, click here.

On Sunday, March 8 you can enjoy a complimentary afternoon swimming with your family as part of the Funday Sunday series at the Jones Center in Springdale. There will be free pool access from 1:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. For more information, click here.