Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, May 1 – Sunday, May 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, May 1 – Sunday, May 3 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Here is something happening on Friday, May 1. Service Master Restore in Springdale is offering free vehicle interior sanitation until 5:00 p.m. to all law enforcement and first responders. You are invited to enjoy free refreshments while the professionals sanitize your vehicle. If you are a member of law enforcement or a first responder, you have our thanks for serving the community… especially during this time. For more information on this service, click here.

Two former Razorback football players are putting on their competitive eating helmets to raise money for those in need. Nick Brewer and Grant Cook will take part in a ten leg race through Fayetteville’s culinary scene. Plus, Fayetteville native and 2017 Miss America Savvy Shields will host the challenge. You may remember, these two guys have done two previous eating challenges. We have interviewed Nick on Good Day NWA and he revealed to us that they’ve raised more than $30,000 for those in need in our community. This money is being used to help healthcare workers, service industry workers and families in need. The challenge on Friday, May 1 is going down at 7:00 p.m. You can watch it live on I nstagram and on Facebook Live.

Finish your Friday off with a livestream concert! The Irie Lions will be livestreaming a show from Fossil Cove Brewery in Fayetteville while practicing social distancing. The concert will air on Deepwood Media’s Twitch & YouTube channels from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Any monetary donations give during the concert will go to support the local music community. For more information, click here.

This was to have been the weekend where JDRF would be out walking to cure Type 1 Diabetes. However, there are still ways to be involved virtually! JDRF of Northwest Arkansas is holding an online auction. The auction goes live at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. Plus, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday the organization will present a short program on Facebook Live For more information on how to get involved with the local chapter of JDRF, click here.

Saturday, May 2,-The Momentary in Bentonville is presenting a Happy Hour Dance Party with “FM Belfast.” You might remember this group from being a part of The Momentary’s opening weekend celebrations. Now, you can join them from the comfort of your home on from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This event will be hosted on The Momentary’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, click here.