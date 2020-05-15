Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, May 15 – Sunday, May 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for the weekend of Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

In celebration of International Day of Families on Fray, May 15 all Chuck E. Cheese locations, including Rogers & Fayetteville are donating a percentage of sales to the Boys & Girls Club of America. In addition, the Chuck E. Cheese locations in NWA have chosen to donate a percentage to Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital as the hometown recipient. The locations remain closed for dine-in service, but you can support this initiative by purchasing a family fun pack to-go or any of the items on their full menu. For more information, click here.

Happening the evening of May 15 Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art wants to unwind with you… virtually. They are hosting “Art by the Glass” Relax, pour yourself a drink, connect virtually with friends, and create your very own customized collage from found materials. Museum staff will lead you through a step-by-step process. This virtual event is free. Registration is required. For more information, click here.

Our area has excellent farmers markets and they are finding innovative ways to remain open. Today, we’re spotlighting the Bentonville Farmers Market. Their farmers market is drive-thru style and it’s recommended that you order through their app. Another guideline to note is that there are no walk-up orders. The Bentonville Farmers Market is open from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16. The farmers market will be located at Orchards & Memorial Parks. For more information, click here.

If you want to take in some music this weekend, popular Northwest Arkansas band “Arkansauce” will be live-streaming from the Roots Festival HQ on Sunday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. They will be joined by “Smokey & the Mirror” as their special guests. For more information, click here.