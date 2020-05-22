Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, May 22

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, May 22 – Sunday, May 24 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum has launched a social media campaign. The #GetYourMaskOn challenge is visual aid to normalize mask-wearing By showing images of citizens doing everyday things while wearing face masks. If you want to be featured in the campaign, Just take a picture of yourself in your mask and use the hashtag #GetYourMaskOn. If you still need a mask, you can contact the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum about heir Buy One – Give One” program. For more information, click here.

Happening tomorrow, in honor of Memorial Day, the Ozark Book Authority invites you to join them virtually at 6:00 p.m.to discuss how to treat writing about the military and veterans. The organization will feature local northwest Arkansas authors as part of the panel discussion. For more information, click here.

Deepwood Media and Fossil Cove Brewing Company are doing their part to make sure you are entertained. The livestream on Friday, May 22 features Isayah’s Allstars. The livestream on Saturday, May 23 features the band Tiny Towns. Both concerts kick off at 7:45 p.m.

Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville is hosting a Memorial Weekend Car Parade. The event is happening on Sunday, May 24. The group will gather at Evelyn Hills Shopping Center at 1:30 p.m. Organizers hope that the event will show encouragement to all the residents by display signs, honking horns and waving as you pass by. For more information, click here.