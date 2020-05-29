Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, May 29 – Sunday, May 31

Here is what is happening throughout the weekend of May 29 – May 31 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Happening Friday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m.. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art wants to unwind with you… virtually. They are hosting “Art by the Glass” Relax, pour yourself a drink, connect virtually with friends, and create your very own, handmade wrapping paper by block printing with potatoes, apples, or other items found in your kitchen. Museum staff will lead you through a step-by-step process. This virtual event is free. Registration is required. For more information, click here.

Get your popcorn buttered and your drinks iced down, here’s something for the whole family. Starting today you can enjoy a movie with your family at the drive-in. The 112 Drive-In Theater will be showing “Trolls World Tour” and “Dolittle.” Spots will be limited to allow social distancing. There will also be designated areas to sit outside of your car. The playground will be closed but the concession stand will be open. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. Showtimes are at 8:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Sticking with the theme of family, Trike Theatre has opened registration for their virtual summer camps which will take place in June & July. The organization says that in order to support efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, they are going online. The first class in their Virtual Icademy starts on June 22, so you have some time to register. They have classes for Pre-k all the way to 12th grade. For the full list of camps, click here.

The Momentary is bringing artists live into your home with a new virtual live concert series! You can watch the concert online at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. The featured artist is Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Olivia Chaney. You can tune in through Facebook or YouTube live. For more information, click here.