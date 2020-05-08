Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 10 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

If you’re looking for that last minute gift idea for mom, Friday, May 8 is the final day for the Plant Sale at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. All you need to do is purchase your plant online, and the staff at the Botanical Gardens will deliver it to you curbside. Click here for more information.

As we transition to a businesses reopening, the need for individuals to use best practices will be more important than ever. Because wearing a mask in public is foreign to most of us, you might need some tips and encouragement. You can join the team from the Arkansas Arts & Fashion forum via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. for tips for mask wearing in public. Click here for information and the Zoom meeting link.

Huge national story about Ahmaud Abery in Georgia, You have the opportunity to show support for Ahmaud and his family on Friday, May 8 the day that would’ve been his 26th birthday by Running for Ahmaud. You can show your support from where you are: run in your neighborhood, around your house, or event in your house. Click here for more information on how you can recognize and honor the life of this young man and his mother Wanda.

Sunday is Mother’s Day and perhaps you’ll be enjoying a brunch with mom. Why not add some life local tunes to the mix? Singer/Songwriter Ashtyn Barbaree will be performing a virtual set from her living room on Sunday, May 10 from 11:00 a.m. – Noon. She will have special guests and sweet melodies just for mom. For more information, click here.