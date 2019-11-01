Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, November 1 – Sunday, November 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of November 1 – November 3 sponsored by Canada Dry.

It’s biggest toy event you may ever see. It’s “Toyland” First Friday in Bentonville. Walmart will fill the Downtown Bentonville Square with vendors who are giving toys out all day long on Friday, November 1. And organizers say you should come early because at around 4:00 p.m. the event will be busier than any other first friday of the season. “Toyland” is happening from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

It’s Homecoming Weekend for the University of Arkansas and there are plenty of festivities planned for November 1 and 2, including the 97th Annual Homecoming Parade that starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1. The parade route is all along Dickson St. and it ends at the Greek Theatre where the Homecoming King & Queen will be crowned at the Pep Rally. The Hogs will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. For more information about the Homecoming festivities, click here.

The Mount Sequoyah Center is hosting a play both November 1 and November 2. The play is called “The Western District” and tells the story of corruption that leads to the founding of the First National Bank of Fort Smith and reveals the real reasons Judge Isaac Parker comes to the Western District Court. You can see the play each night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance at $15 at the door. For additional details, click here.

On Sunday, November 3 you’re invited to gather around the table this year’s Friends of James Beard Benefit Sunday Supper. The event features a 4-course meal featuring hot and cold appetizers, main course and dessert, served family-style and prepared by several notable, local chefs. The event will take place at Thaden School in Bentonville with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.