Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, November 13 – Sunday, November 15

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas from Friday, November 13 – Sunday, November 15 sponsored by Canada Dry.
Arkansas Public Theatre is starting a film screening series. There is something for everyone in the series, from family friendly movies to more mature adult content, films from 1953 all the way to 2020. It kicks off Friday, November 13 with “Home for the Holidays” (PG-13) at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14 they are showing “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” also at 7:00 p.m.
Also happening November 13 & 14, a shopping wonderland returns to the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. It’s time for the NWA Holiday Market. There are more than 150 booths of gifts, décor, clothing, jewelry, health and beauty, food and more. The best part is that your $5 admission goes to support the work of the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. The market is open until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13 and on Saturday, November 14 the hours are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Happening at the Scott Family Amazeum on Saturday, November 14 is an event for the “Little Tinkers” in your family. This event is for ages 3 – 6 years old. You will explore the wonders of cardboard and learn different building techniques and materials. The Little Tinkers workshop will begin at 9:00 a.m., and help your little one become an innovative thinker and use problem solving skills. If you miss November’s workshop, there is a different theme offered the 2nd Saturday each month. You must register to attend this event.
The purrrfect friend is waiting for you this weekend. Best friends Animal Society is partnering with New Province Brewing Company, Mew Cat Rescue and Wilson Zoo for a drive-up kitten adoption event. This event is happening Saturday, November 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at New Province Brewing Company in Rogers. Potential adopters will be assigned a personal “Kitten Concierge” to help with drive-up process. Adoption fees range from $20 – $100. All kittens are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, tested and microchipped the brewery is also offering to-go beer. Masks are required.
Trike Theatre is hosting a Virtual Thanksgiving Break Camp. Sign your kiddo up now before these spots sell out. This is a 3 day camp for students in 3rd grade through 8th grade. At the end of the camp, the kids will put on their very own virtual show!