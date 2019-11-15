Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, November 15 – Sunday, November 17

Here is what is happening throughout this weekend (November 15 – November 17) in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

You’re invited to the Jewels of Giving Gala benefitting the NWA Food Bank happening on Friday, November 15. By purchasing a ticket to the event you’re contributing to the food bank’s main fundraiser that supports those suffering from food insecurity through Northwest Arkansas. The event will be held at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center and it begins at 6:00 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.

It’s time for the 21st Annual Celebrity Waiter Fundraising Gala. The event will take place Saturday, November 16 at the Fayetteville Town Center. There’s food, entertainment and both silent & live auctions. The event provides college scholarships for deserving high school, undergraduate, and graduate students from our community and also support health and poverty initiatives. Celebrity Waiter begins at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Elxr Yoga Lounge is celebrating their birthday in a big way this weekend. On Saturday, November 15 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. you can come out to the studio for cocktails, small bites and giveaways. For additional information about the yoga studio, click here.

Happening Saturday, November 16, lace up your running shoes, it’s time for the Fayetteville Half Marathon. The course starts and finishes on the University of Arkansas Campus, and will travel through the south east part of town. If a half marathon seems too much for you, there will also be a 10k, 5k, and fun run-walk. Organizers expect about a thousand participants this year. Register and find out more information by clicking here.