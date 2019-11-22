Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, November 22 – Sunday, November 24

Here are a few things that are happening throughout the weekend of Sunday, November 22 – Sunday, November 24 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

Starting today the historic downtown Fayetteville Square will be covered with more than 500,000 holiday lights. The Annual Lighting Of The Ozarks Festivities staring at 4:00 p.m. with pictures with Santa. And then at 6:00 p.m., Mayor Lioneld Jordan with the help of KNWA Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will flip the switch to turn on all the magical lights for the season. Afterwards, the lighting night parade will weave through the square and downtown. For more information, click here.

Here are a couple of things happening in the River Valley. Now in its 5th year, Antioch in the Park at Thanksgiving will provide For those struggling to get by in the Fort Smith area “all the fixings” for a proper and memorable Thanksgiving meal. The event takes place tomorrow Saturday, November 23rdfrom 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. At Martin Luther King Park in Fort Smith. An estimated 150,000 pounds of food will be distributed in four hours to a line of people that will grow to over three football fields in length. If you know someone in need or want to help out, click here to find out more about this organization.

If you’re in the River Valley and can’t participate in the Antioch event on Saturday, here’s a way you can give back on Sunday, November 24. It’s the 5th Annual Scarf Event. The community is invited to come together and tie scarves, jackets or blankets to the light posts downtown for our homeless community. This is a “drop in” event and you can stop by at any time that works for your schedule between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

On Sunday, Bike Rack Brewing Company in Springdale is hosting “Friendsgiving.” There will be music, food, games and more. The event will last from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and it’s free to attend. For more information, click here.