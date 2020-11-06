Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, November 6 – Sunday, November 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas the weekend of Friday, November 6 – Sunday, November 8 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Friend of the show Chef Case Dighero will be mixing it up with Chef Steven Brooks in the Brightwater Food Truck November 6 & 7 in downtown Springdale. The pop up will be at Walter Turnbow Park, and the chefs will be out there starting at 5:00 p.m. each night.

If you haven’t started thinking about the holidays yet, it’s time! Because Santa Claus is coming to town! You can find him in Rogers on Saturday, November 7 in the Bass Pro Shops parking lot. Santa will be riding through on a tracker boat. There will also be Christmas music, and they will be handing out hot cocoa and some candy canes. The event will happen from from 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Happening Saturday, November 7, the weather will be beautiful so grab your bike and gear, and join Arkansas Latinas En Bici for its inaugural Dia De Los Muertos Bici Ride. Riders will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Shiloh Square in Springdale. The event is family friendly so all ages are welcome to complete the 11 mile loop. You are are asked to practice social distancing. After the bike ride, stay for additional Day of the dead celebrations happening at Shiloh Square.

If you’re looking for a way to relieve some stress, why not start your Saturday with some yoga? You can join Trailside Yoga as they will be out at the Prairie Street Live location in Fayetteville on Saturday, November 7 starting at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing guidelines are in place. You need to register in advance in order to attend.