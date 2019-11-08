Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, November 8 – Sunday, November 10

Here are a few things happening in Northwest Arkansas for the weekend of Friday, November 8 through Sunday, November 10 sponsored by Canada Dry.

The Chase Family Foundation is proud sponsor of its 10th year food drive that benefits home bound seniors in Northwest Arkansas that are on the Meals-on-Wheels program. These seniors do not receive food when schools are closed, inclement weather or on holidays. This year the foundation are gathering food for 205 homebound seniors in Farmington, Elkins, Lincoln & Prairie Grove. This will insure they have food during these times. You can donate today at Sam’s Club in Fayetteville until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8. And if you miss this one, they will also be accepting donations on Saturday, November 16 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information about the Chase Family Foundation, click here. See list of items needed below:

Saltine Crackers – 1 lb. box

Zesta Original

Nabisco Original

Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate Packets – 30 count

Chicken Noodle Soup 10 ¾ oz. cans

Campbell’s Bean with Bacon Soup

Starkist Tuna in WATER – 5 oz. cans

Hormel Chili (NOT Hot) 15 oz. cans

Dinty Moore Beef Stew 15 oz.

Quaker Instant Oatmeal – 20 packets – Flavor: Fruit and cream

Great Value Variety Pack Fruit -n- Grain 32 – 1.3oz. (2 Lb.)

Great Value 4 pk – 4 cups – plastic containers

Diced Pears

Diced Peaches

Cherry Mixed Fruit

Beer & Hymns are putting on a benefit concert on Friday, November 8. The concert will be at The Neighborhood Church in Bentonville and proceeds support the Samaritan Community Center. The social hour starts at 5:00 p.m. and music begins at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Bentonville Public Schools is welcoming the founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement to Old High Middle School on Saturday, November 9. Founder Scarlett Lewis lost her son, Jesse, in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Since then, she’s traveled the globe spreading her message of hope and humanity. You can see and hear from Scarlett as part of a family friendly fall festival at Old High Middle School from 10:00 a.m. – noon. Additional details can be found here.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the adoptable dogs & cats of NWA are thankful for you! They’re waiting for you take them home for the holidays at Save Them All Sundays! – hosted by Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas. You can meet the pets and adopt them at Core Brewery Taproom in Springdale from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10. For more information, click here.