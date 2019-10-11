Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival will take place on Friday, October 11 on the Fayetteville Square. Come to this square from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. for music, food, dancing, a kids zone and more. For more information, click here.

5 performers will hit the stage for the 3rd Annual Bentonville Follies Charity Drag Show The event will take place at the Record in Bentonville at 8:00 p.m. Contestants will compete to be crowned follies royalty. There will be music, dancing, food trucks and an after party and don’t forget your dollars to tip the contestants. Proceeds for the event go to the Arkansas Crisis Center. Tickets are still available. For more information, click here.

Happening now and throughout the weekend, you can shop all things mom and baby at the Hands Full Consignment Sale. There will be baby gear, toys, games, maternity clothes and more. The sale is taking place at the First Baptist Church of Lowell. This event is hosted by the NWA Mothers of Multiples Club. For more information, click here.

It’s been a full year since Louise at Thaden Field in Bentonville opened their doors and they are celebrating in a big way on Saturday, October 12. There’s an all day happy hour. Half off Runway Sundaes and plenty of lawn games Plus, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. DJ TyWalker will be on the patio setting the mood. The full event will last from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. For more details, click here.

You can finish your weekend on Sunday, October 13 by heading to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for the “FIRE: Grilling in the Autumn Forest” event. The price of admission includes joining Chef William McCormick and his culinary contemporaries as they create an open flame demonstration that will be delicious and dynamic. You will have drinks and food specific to the Ozarks while enjoying Fall in the forest This family friendly event will take place Sunday on the North Lawn from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.