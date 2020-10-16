Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 16 – Sunday, October 18

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of October 16 – 18, sponsored by Squirt.

If you’re looking relax, you’re invited to lean into those Fall vibes and join the Momentary on the green under the canopy for Beer, Bites, and Bocce Ball! This event will be happening all weekend long. Chips and salsa, tacos, and more, will be available for purchase. You can hang out at picnic tables under the shade of the canopy or spread out a blanket on the Momentary green and soak up the atmosphere of autumn. The cost is $10 an hour, $8 for Momentary members. This is a recurring event and they have planned dates through mid-November, weather permitting.

Over in Eureka Springs this weekend, they are hosting a star gazing music event called “Stars and Sauce.” Bands like Arkansauce and the Trashcan Bandits will be performing. The event lasts from October 16 through October 17 at “The Farm” in Eureka Springs. They have passes available for just one-night or the full weekend.

Your weekend just got sweeter. Join the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County for the 2020 Tour De Sweets, celebrating Sweetest Day. Stop by any of the partnering businesses you see on your screen and grab a sweet treat. You can select a single treat or a blessing box with an assortment of goods. Proceeds will go towards free services for families in our community. If you don’t have a sweet tooth and want to participate, you can donate and help the center reach their goal to raise $250,000 to help 100 children this fall.

A Rogers park wants your help with this year’s Great Arkansas Cleanup Project. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, more people are getting outdoors and enjoying the parks and trails. Well now through the end of October, you are invited to help clean up the trails downstream of Lake Atalanta. There are supply bins in the area to pick up trash bags and gloves. Click here, for the full article.