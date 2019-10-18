Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 17

Let’s take a look at what’s happening this weekend around NWA sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Join 2 Locas Brand for a night of karaoke at Bike Rack Brewing Company in Springdale Friday from 7:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. The theme of the night will be Divas Latinas featuring songs from Selena, Shakira, Cardi B and more. Come out and have a fun night to kick off the weekend. For details click here.

Grab your friends for a night of thought leaders, musicians, celebrities and comedians who will share the stage and tell their own inspiring stories of finding purpose and community. Together Live, a traveling event that brings diverse storytellers together is happening Friday at 8:00 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center. Speakers include Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Maysoon Zayid, Nkosi Mabaso, MILCK and Cameron Esposito. For tickets, click here.

Halloween is right around the corner. The Messy Buns and Wild Ones mom group is kicking off some spooktacular fun a little early. Head to Orchards Park in Bentonville Saturday at 5:00 p.m. for a trunk or treat. The trunk or treat will have arts and crafts, snacks, games, a dj and more. The event is free, canned goods and non perishable items are appreciated for donations. Proceeds will go to NWA Food Bank on behalf of the Boys and Birls Club of Benton County.

Humans aren’t the only ones joining in on the early Halloween fun. Bring your pup to Growl-O-Ween for some trick or treating around the Bentonville square from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. It’s $15 per dog with proceeds going to Big Paws of the Ozarks. For details click here.

On Sunday, there’s something very special going on at Bud Walton Arena. The Nolan Richardson court will be unveiled when the basketball hogs take on Arkansas-Little Rock at 3:00 p.m. The unveiling will take place before the exhibition game. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will benefit families impacted by the flooding this past spring. Click here for tickets.