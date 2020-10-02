Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 2 – Sunday, October 4

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, October 2 – Sunday, October 4 sponsored by Squirt.
A holiday tradition in Northwest Arkansas is canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. Toyland on the Bentonville Square will not be happening this year. Downtown Bentonville Inc. announcing that this week. In addition to Toyland, all other First Friday events will be canceled. The group says it’s working to create smaller and virtual events to bring you holiday cheer this upcoming season.
And now here’s some good news for Downtown Bentonville. On Friday, October 2, the Downtown Bentonville Inc. office is having a Grand Opening Celebration for “Art on the Square.” You’ll have the opportunity to meet artists and celebrate the beginnings of their art gallery. If you’re not quite ready to venture out, This night to remember will also include an exciting Facebook Live painting by the artist David Gomez, and will be accompanied with live music by Sarah Loethen. That event is from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
The Museum of Native American History is hosting their 4th Annual Native American Cultural Celebration, and this time, it’s virtual. The event is happening now and lasts through October 3. The events, sessions, and times vary.
We have an online auction going on for this year’s Cupcakes & Cocktails event. The auction will close tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation which donates money to help raise awareness for families with Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA. Click here for more information and to bid on auction items.