Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 23

Happy Fri-YAY!!!! Here’s a look what’s happening in NWA this weekend sponsored by Squirt.

Team Springdale and the Downtown Springdale Alliance have teamed up to bring you eight incredible local chalk artists! These eight artists will be sharing their talents from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. by drawing incredible pictures for you to enjoy. Chalk will be available to the public for you to draw your own picture if you’re feeling inspired. The group will be meet at the Shiloh Square pavilion in downtown Springdale. Click here for more details including the participating artists.

Also happening, it’s the final Re-Runway event brought to you by Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week

and the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum. This event is re-imagining ways to bring you high fashion and the latest styles on the runway. Get ready to see shows from Spring and Fall of 2019 in a socially distant way from the comfort of your own car. Re-Runway will take place at the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum office parking lot in Springdale at 6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks and a limited CoverGirl giftbag giveaway. This event is free, click here for more details.

This Saturday is going to the dogs! The Humane Society of the Ozarks is hosting their 28th Annual Dogwood Walk. It’s a fun day of activities including contests and demonstrations as well as free goodies. The walk will take place at Gulley Park right here in Fayetteville from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and will feature a few familiar faces; KNWA’s morning Anchor Tavares Jones and his pup pal Cooper will serve as Grand Marshals for the event. Registration is $25 for non-members and $20-for members. Click here for details.

Finally, get into the swing of things this weekend with the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA

as it hosts Golftoberfest. The event is happening now at Gator Golf and will wrap up on Sunday. You can play anytime in a safe and socially distant environment. Register for $20 per person or $80 per team. Click here to register for Golftoberfest.