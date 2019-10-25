Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 25 – Sunday, October 27

These are some Halloween-themed events happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of October 25 – October 27 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Costumes, candy and cops are taking over the Benton County Fairgrounds on Friday, October 25. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office hosting the annual carnival for families. There will be free food, games, glow-in-the-dark activities and of course trunk-or-treating for the kids. This free trunk-or-treating event will last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The first one-thousand kids will receive an extra special goodie bag. For more information, click here.

Also happening on Friday, October 25 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale is the 4th Annual BOOFest presented by Macaroni Kid. This free trick-or-treating event will take place inside the ballpark starting at 5:00 p.m. Kids are invited to show up in costume and trick-or-treat at over thirty booths set up by local businesses and organizations. For more information, click here.

Help Ultra Suede celebrate a momentous milestone. The popular party band is celebrating their 25th anniversary at George’s Majestic Lounge starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25. It’s a Halloween Happy Hour! There will be costume contest with prizes, guest performers, a visit from Mayor Lioneld Jordan who is going to make a declaration of “Ultra Suede Day” in Fayetteville. For more information, click here.

Springdale Parks & Recreation and the Springdale Police Department are joining together again to bring the Springdale Halloween Fest to Downtown Springdale and Shiloh Square. This event is going to be held on Saturday, October 26 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The evening will consist of candy giveaways from the local downtown businesses, touch-a-truck, carnival games, a pumpkin drop, a pumpkin carving contest, and more. For more information, click here.