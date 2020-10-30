Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 30 – Sunday, November 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, October 30 – Sunday, November 1 sponsored by Squirt.

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, also known as CACHE is presenting Cache Connect Live! This is weekly, one-hour arts and culture live session where you can expect curated playlists, special guests, an interactive chat box, and maybe a game or two! You can join them for our their first Cache Connect Live! on Friday, October 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. via zoom.

The annual Open Mouth Reading Series Poetry Festival is going virtual! You can join them on Friday, October 30 starting at 7:00 p.m. to hear readings. The event will take place over Zoom. There will be live captions and an ASL interpreter. Plus, copies of all poems will be provided via Google Docs.

Jeep enthusiasts take note, “Jeepers Creepers” is a jeep poker run with proceeds benefitting the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. The event involved a scenic drive, prizes for best and worst costumes, and trick-or-treating at each designated stop. You can register Saturday, October 31 at 9:00 a.m. at Arvest Ballpark and that is where the ride will depart from as well. The cost is $35 per Jeep.

Also happening Saturday, October 31, Kinley’s Soul Food in Fayetteville is having a party! From 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., you’re welcome to bring all the little monsters out to their location on College Avenue in Fayetteville where they will have a live DJ and, of course, their signature soul food and more!