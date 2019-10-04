Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 4

Here’s a look at what’s happening in NWA over the weekend sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Celebrate Native American history in Bentonville. The celebration will feature native artists, actors, leaders, advocates and more. Attendees will learn about Native American cultures that are thriving and surviving today. The event will take place at the Museum of Native American History and will run through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For details, click here.



There’s something strange in the neighborhood, with creatures lurking and things that go bump in the night. If you’re looking to put some fright into your Friday night, the Asylum Haunted House in Cave Springs is having an open house. Get your scare on starting at 7:00 p.m., tickets are $15 for general admission or $25 for a fast pass. It’s strongly recommended that you do not bring children to the haunted house. To purchase tickets, click here if you dare.



Also happening this weekend Souls Harbor, Northwest Arkansas’ transitional living facility for men, is holding their 2nd annual Soul Ride Saturday, October 5. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., kickstands up at 10:00 a.m. and lunch will be provided at 1:00 p.m. Cowboy Catering is smoking bbq on site. This is a great way to enjoy a ride and support the mission of Souls Harbor NWA. For details, click here.



If you can’t get to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, no worries, you can experience an authentic festival in just a short drive. Whistling Springs Brewing Company is hosting Oktoberfest in the Ozarks, Saturday, October 5 from Noon – 11:00 p.m. Entertainment will include hay rides, live music, fire breathing performers and there will be plenty of pretzels, sausages, kraut, pfeffernusse and other Oktoberfest fare. Admission to the event is free. Click here for details.

