Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 11 – Sunday, September 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, September 11 – Sunday, September 13.

You can honor first responders and veterans at an event featuring Nick Perdomo, U.S. Veteran and CEO of Perdomo Cigars. Wellington’s in Springdale is hosting a private dinner tonight including a 5 course meal with wine and bourbon, cigars and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Save Home Front, an organization that produces entertainment projects for veterans. There will also be a big reveal of Americana, the chopper designed for the 100-year anniversary of Veterans Day.

This morning the Gravette Fire Department held a September 11 remembrance ceremony. At 8:59 local time when the first tower fell, lights on emergency vehicles were turned one while Amazing Grace played. Gravette Fire & Police Department stood at attention for three minutes and 43 seconds to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11.

Checkout this message of hope from Springdale High School. You’re looking at an origami creation made by over 600 art students and teachers at the high school. Each student wrote a personal message of hope on the origami paper and folded it into a butterfly.

The Walmart AMP is back in swing tonight with their first event in months. This is your chance to experience an outdoor happy on the new Choctaw Plaza with live music. The event is free but capacity is limited; pre-reserved tables are full, but there will be additional tables available on a first-come, first-served basis. The fun kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 10:00 p.m.

The Artists 360 program is now accepting grant applications. This grant is designed to elevate and energize greater Northwest Arkansas artists by providing grants to support creative projects. If you are interested in learning more about the program, there is a free informational webinar happening Saturday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m. where they will walk you through eligibility, guidelines, and how to complete the online application.