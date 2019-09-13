Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Start your weekend off by checking out local startup businesses. The NWA Startup Crawl is happening Friday, September 13 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The event kicks off on the Fayetteville Square. From there you can checkout the movers and shakers of the startup community. There will be live music, food trucks and more. General admission is free, however, if you want to enhance your experience, you can purchase a $15 ticket which includes admission to the beer gardens, views of the music stages and a souvenir cup. For more information, click here.

If Friday the 13th has you feeling unlucky, you’re not alone. Share your unlucky stories or listen to other people’s tales at True Story Connections. This event will take place at New Province Brewing in Rogers at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and Downtown Dawgs will be serving dinner. For more information, click here.

Packed Party, the lifestyle gifting company, is making a stop in Fayetteville just in time for Game Day. There will be giveaways, games, photo ops and shopping. They are at Kappa Kappa Gamma Friday, September 13 and then at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14. You can join the pre-game party and shop till you drop. For more information, click here.

Saturday, September 14, the Amazeum in Bentonville is opening a new exhibition called “Toys: The Inside Story.” You can explore the inside world of toys and the pulleys, cams, gear, circuits and linkages that make them work. “Toys” will be on display from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 and you can explore this interactive world at the Amazeum until January 5, 2020. For additional details, click here.

You can close out the weekend on Sunday, September 15 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks as they present “International Festival” from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the entire community. No tickets necessary. Guests can visit interactive booths with displays from all corners of this diverse planet. Traditional dance performances from different countries will take place on the great lawn. Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. For more information, click here.