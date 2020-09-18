Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20.
The Gravette Public Library is having a used book sale. That’s happening right now until 5:00 p.m. today and from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19. The event is taking place in Gravette at the old library building located at 406 Charlotte St. SE. They’ve got hardback books, DVDs, VHS tapes, and audiobooks priced at $.25 each and paperback books are only $.5. Plus, you can fill a “Love My Library” bag for $1.00. And, there are 100 grab bags of paperbacks for $.25 per bag. This is a great way to support a local library.
Have you ever wondered toys and games were like back during the 1800s? Here is your chance. As a part of their Saturday series for families, the Shiloh Museum in Springdale is having an online event where they will explore toys and games enjoyed by Ozark kids in the 1800s. The even will happening tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Phunbags Comedy Improv, Northwest Arkansas’ longest running improv comedy troupe, is BAAAACK with a virtual show this on Saturday, September 19. For just $5 you can join in the fun, Saturday night on Zoom at 7:00 p.m.
An art exhibit which photographed the way we look at the western United States is coming to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The “Ansel Adams In Our Time” exhibit will be on display at the museum starting Saturday, September 19 and lasting through January 3. Tickets are $12 per person but the exhibit is free for members, veterans, and kids under the age of 18.