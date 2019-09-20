Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 20 – Sunday, September 22

Here is what is happening throughout the weekend of Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Producer, writer, entrepreneur, advocate. Tonya Lewis Lee has been hard at work for over 20 years delivering quality content and information across many platforms. You might also know her as being married to Spike Lee. You can hear her speak on Friday, September 20 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Fore more information, click here.

Parents, you can take your little ones to Two Friends Bookstore in Bentonville for a special story time with J’Aaron merchant. She will be featuring the book “You’re Own Kind of Beautiful.” It’s written by Tamara Pray Frazier and illustrated by J’Aaron herself. Storytime begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21. There will be a book signing to follow. For more information, click here.

Are you ready to rumble? It’s the weekend of the year where chefs, teams of chefs, musicians, vendors and game-meat enthusiasts gather for a “tree to table” event unlike any other. Of course it’s the one and only World Champion Squirrel Cook Off , happening at the Benton County Quail Barn. Squirrel ice cream, squirrel sausage, pizza, hamburgers, meatloaf – if you can cook it, it can be made with squirrel. The competition and event will take place Saturday, September 21 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

You can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in a unique way on Saturday, September 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Casa Castillo in Centerton. There will be carnival games, bounce houses face painting, food samples from a large variety of Spanish speaking countries, live music, dancing, and fun for the whole family. For more information, click here.

Fresh off their win over then #1 North Carolina, the Arkansas Razorback Soccer Team will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in their SEC home opener on Sunday, September 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Razorback Soccer Field. Tickets are just $5 for adults and youth under the age of 17 get in free. For more information, click here.