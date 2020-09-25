Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 25 – Sunday, September 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, September 25 – Sunday, September 27 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
Streaming services have been great at keeping us entertained the last few months, But if you are ready to venture out to an in-person event, it is comedy night at George’s Majestic Lounge. The show will feature Raj Suresh, Shawna Blake, Troy Gittings, Colin Nelson & John Michael Cronin they will bring the funny starting at 8:30 p.m. The event will take place outdoors with room for social distancing.
The Fall Demolition Derby returns to Parsons Stadium in Springdale on Saturday, September 26. This year, in order to maintain social distancing, there are a limited number of tickets to the event. Masks are required. The day of the event, tickets are $9.00 for children ages 2-12 and $14.00 for adults. Tickets are $2 off if you purchase in advance. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
As part of the City of Fayetteville’s Esports Program, the Fayetteville Parks & Recreation Division has announced the formation of a new Fortnite Solos League for players ages 8 and up. Registration is open now. The cost is $5 per person and the deadline for registration is October 8.
Looking ahead, we’re coming upon Halloween season, and Temple Live in Fort Smith is bringing you “Thursday Night Fright.” What’s happening is that each Thursday in October, the venue will feature a kid-friendly Halloween themed movie at 6:00 p.m. and then a horror movie for ages 18+ at 8:30 p.m. We’re talking about this in advance because tickets go on sale Friday, September 25! The venue does have several Covid operating protocols in place.