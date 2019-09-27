Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 27 – Sunday, September 29

Here is what is happening throughout the weekend of Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

8th Street Venue and Brock Entertainment are launching a new series of events called Friday Night Live. This is a monthly event set in an upscale dance club environment. For the premier event on September 27, they have partnered with the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum. They are promoting fashion forward attire and getting you ready for NWA Fashion Week. Friday Night Live begins at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for the best BBQ around during Bikes, Blues & BBQ, you’re in luck! The 5th Annual Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition will take place in downtown Rogers. Tomorrow from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tasting tickets are $12 in advance. $15 dollars at the door. Plus, you can vote for your favorite. Awards will be given for the categories of “People’s Choice” & “Best Butt.” For more information, click here.

The Hiwasse Fall Festival is happening Saturday, September 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Hiwasse Park. You can bring a lawn chair and join your friends and neighbors for an afternoon of music, local vendors, socializing, games, pumpkin painting, a chili cook-off, and more. For more information, click here.

Something strange is afoot, and it’s elementary my dear Watson! Arts Center of the Ozarks and the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater are presenting “An Evening With Sherlock Holmes.” With performances September 27, 28, & 29 at 7:30 p.m., you have multiple opportunities to see this classic radio show. For more information, click here.