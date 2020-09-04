Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Check out this “non-event” happening Friday, September 4. You can support our local NAACP at their scholarship event. There’s live music and more. Start the weekend off right with a great show and an even better cause. The event is live on Facebook and Instagram from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

There’s lots to do at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum at Drake Field in Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas Warbird Weekend is here. This is a this once in a lifetime opportunity to see two iconic WWII bombers: the huge B-29 Superfortress and the B-17 Flying Fortress together for the first time ever in Arkansas. The museum will be open September 5 – September 7 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Admission to the event (includes access to the museum as well as the aircraft ramp and cockpit tours) is $25 for a family, $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. All proceeds will benefit the Warbirds as well as the Arkansas air & military museum.

If you are seeking some live music you have an opportunity on Saturday, September 5 as George’s Majestic Lounge takes the party outside. George’s is presenting their Parking Lot Concert Series and their featured band is “Boom Kinetic.” The popular Northwest Arkansas band play songs you’ll recognize and maybe a couple of originals. The concert begins at 8:00 p.m. in the George’s parking lot. Tickets are $15 and they are going fast.

Friday, September 4 is the deadline to submit your questions for Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds. The questions will be answered next week on Thursday, September 10 the virtual event is being presented by the Northwest Arkansas Community Cohesion Project and is their first in a series of virtual events with some of the community’s most notable leaders and influencers. According to the organization “it is important to not only continue to grow conversations between public safety officials and the community, but also to invest in developing intentional relationships.” Again, those questions are due Friday, September 4 and keep up with the community cohesion project on Facebook and Instagram for the live stream.

Also happening this weekend not just in NWA but everywhere, it’s the 16th Annual College Colors Day. It’s a way to unite fans nationwide. You’re encouraged to sport your favorite college apparel and share your spirit on social media. As you’re posting to social media be sure to use #CollegeColorsDay.