Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, September 6 – Sunday, September 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for the weekend of September 6 through September 8 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The Open Mouth Reading Series invites poetry lovers of all ages to attend a public reading and book launch celebration for Geffrey Davis’ new collection “Night Angler”. This reading will take place Friday, September 6 at the Fayetteville Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Saturday, September 7 is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is here in Northwest Arkansas. The event is held in more than 600 communities nationwide. Our event is happening at the Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Registration is at 9:00 a.m., ceremony is at 10:00 a.m., and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

Ultra Suede Party Band is performing at The Majestic in Fort Smith on Saturday, September 7. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Ultra Suede is a non-stop, dance party machine with tons of fun for everyone. For more information, click here.

Terra Studios is having their annual fundraiser event, “The Fall Music & Art Festival.” You can wander through the magical 6-acre art park at Terra Studios. There will be song circles, heritage folk arts, local craft vendors, live art demonstrations, delicious food trucks, and more. The event is Sunday, September 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Fore more information, click here.