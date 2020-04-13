Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, April 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, April 13 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

The City of Fayetteville proclaiming today 413 day. That was fallen Officer Stephen Carr’s badge number. The Fayetteville Police Department had a big day planned to honor Officer Carr. Due to the Coronavirus, those plans have changed. The department will now post challenges and ways to honor Officer Carr on social media and you can find all of those challenges of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook Page.

Dress for Success – Northwest Arkansas wants to remind you that they are still serving women in our community. The organization is offering virtual career coaching services. Dress for Success NWA strives to help prepare women for the workplace. If you are interested in learning more about the virtual coaching and book your appointment, click here.

Many of you are at home and are looking for something to do with the family. An Arkansas movie is now on Netflix. The movie “Greater,” which was filmed in Northwest Arkansas and other parts of the state, is now viewable on Netflix. The film, which premiered in 2016 recently made it’s way to the streaming giant. It tells the story of Arkansas stand out football athlete Brandon Burlsworth and his journey to being possibly the greatest walk-on in the history of college football. The movie is rated PG. For more information the film, click here.

Once Upon a Time Books is holding a Virtual Storytime each Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 10:30 A.M. on Facebook Live. They are also asking you to let them know your favorite children’s books, so they can try to include them in the series. For more information, click here.