Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, April 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, April 20 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Earth Day is coming up Wednesday, April 22 so it’s a great time to do some learning about our environment. The Illinois River Watershed Partnership recently launched their Online Learning Center. Through their website and social media they are presenting a curated video series on the most important topics in water quality. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, April 22 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the City of Fayetteville is celebrating in a unique way. The city will be hosting a safe drive-through litter grabber and t-shirt giveaway on Monday, April 20 until 5:00 p.m. They will be giving away 50 litter grabbers and 350 Earth Day t-shirts through a first-come, first-served online sign-up. If you want to “grab” these free prizes or learn more information, click here.

Chamberland Square Apartments in Fayetteville is presenting an opportunity for everyone to get involved and send your gratitude. They will have a box outside the leasing office door for cards, letters, and thank you notes to be delivered to our local essential and healthcare workers.

Organizers say they want to express our gratitude and support where it truly matters. If you want to participate and would like more information or the drop-off address, click here.

Ozark STEM Foundation is hosting the 2020 NWA Virtual Stem Fair. The fair is open to students from ages 5 – 18. You can compete as an individual or as part of a virtual team. There are multiple categories to submit your entry and the deadline to enter is April 30. Additional information can be found here.