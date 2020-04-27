Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, April 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, April 27 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

We know that many of you are working from home and home-schooling and you might be wanting the opportunity to support local businesses. Experience Fayetteville has made it easy to know what restaurants are offering take, curbside and delivery. Here is a link to this extensive list of local restaurants that you can still support.

Perhaps you’re looking to do something healthy. Natural State Life Coaching invites you to participate in Monday Meditations. Tonight (April 27) at the specific time of 8:44 p.m. This is a weekly class, so if you miss this opportunity, they will be hosting the class again next Monday through the Natural State Life Coaching Facebook page. For more information, click here.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has come up with a way for you to still enjoy a piece of nature. They are launching their Annual Plant Sale online! The sale lasts from April 27 – May 8. April 27 – 29, the sale is for BGO members only. From April 30 through May 8 the sale is open to the general public. All the information about how to order and how the curbside pick up works is available here.

Here is an event to keep in mind for Tuesday, April 28. Isabelle Foster, 2020 Princess Miss University of Arkansas is hosting a Virtual Book Club on Tuesdays & Thursdays. Tuesday, April 28 she is discussing a classic, Lois Lowry’s “The Giver.” Join her at 2:00 p.m. on Instagram or Facebook as she kicks off this bi-weekly event. For more information, click here.