Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, April 6

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, April 6 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Fayetteville Athletic Club has an extensive list of Facebook Live classes. The class on Monday, April 6 is at 11:30 a.m. Also, once the classes are complete they will be saved to the FAC timeline on Facebook so that you can access them anytime. More information can be found HERE.

Live stream concerts are popping up all over social media. With paying gigs off the table, local artists are performing for free. Will Brand is live on Facebook every weekday at 7:30 a.m., bringing soulful, family-friendly tunes to brighten your morning. You can continue to support Northwest Arkansas musicians by paying into their virtual tip jars, sharing their content, or even hosting a watch party. More information on the musician Will Brand can be found HERE.

Meredith Mashburn of Mashburn Photography is offering free photography to farmers, restaurants and musicians this month. Meredith says she is taking the month of April to “give back” and she will be following the CDC guidelines to keep her subjects safe. If you know or are a farmer, restaurant or musician, and would like to upgrade your photography content, you’re invited to reach out to Meredith HERE.

Wize Computing Academy of Northwest Arkansas is doing another series of free computer coding classes. These classes are a fun, social, safe and educational experience that kids can do from home. The classes are for kids in 1st – 6th grades and will take place April 6, 8, & 10 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. They will be streamed live over Zoom conference with trained staff. Kids will learn the beginning building blocks of computer coding. There is limited space and registration is now open. To register and to find more information, click here.

It was recently announced that the Arkansas Arts Council’s Individual Artist Fellowships for this year will be awarded in the categories of Screenwriting, Theatre Directing, And Painting. These fellowships are unconditional, non-matching awards given to up to 9 individuals in the amount of $4,000. The deadline for artists to apply for the fellowship is April 10. To submit or find out more information, click here.