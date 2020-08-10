Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, August 10 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Whether you’ve chosen in person or online learning for your student, the countdown to back to school is on. Many kiddos in our area are in need of school supplies to set them up for a successful school year. Car Solutions for you is hosting a community school supply and mask drive. The items at are needed include pencils, pens, markets, crayons, notebooks, folders, masks and more. You can drop off supplies at the car solutions location in Rogers through the end of the August.
Another live concert experience is coming soon to the 112 Drive-In. Tobymac & Diverse City Band along with special guest Cochren & Company. Will have you jamming with their songs of inspiration. The concert is happening Tuesday, September 15. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. and Cochren & Company will kick things off 7:30 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. However you are asked to stay inside your allocated parking space, and to please observe social distancing guidelines. The show will be held rain or shine.
Parents, you can relax by reading a good book. The Fayetteville Public Library has been hosting many virtual activities recently and you can join them virtually for a book talk. This month, the group will discuss “Buttermilk Graffiti” by Edward Lee. If you haven’t read it, you can contact the library for curbside pick-up or by picking up a copy at the welcome desk. The discussion will kick off virtually today at 1:00 p.m. The group typically meets on the 2nd Monday of the month.
Six Twelve Coffee House & Bar is hosting “Bad Movie Night.” This is where they will group-watch an episode of “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Food and drinks will be available as well. This event happens every 2nd Monday of the month starting at 7:00 p.m.
Here is something to look forward to. You may remember that we talked with the Mount Sequoyah Center about their Dining in the Dark experience. The center released a limited number of tickets for this event which is happening this Friday, August 14. The senses are enhanced as guests eat a five-course, chef-prepared meal with no sight. Dishes are based on unique textures and flavors.