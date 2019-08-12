Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 12

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Monday, August 12 sponsored by A and W.

Northwest Orthodontics in Fayetteville is hosting a “What A Bummer No More Summer” party today from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music by The School of Rock, Game On Mobile Gaming truck, and more. It’s is free to all ages. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for a way to stay active this Fall the Couch to 5k Club wants to help. This is an 8-week training program ending with the Springdale Downtown Runaround 5k Race on October 5. The Couch to 5k club is designed for someone who is currently sitting on the couch but wants to run a 5k in 8-weeks. If you’re interested in learning more info, the kickoff is tonight at 6:00 p.m. at The Jones Center in Springdale. For more information, click here.

The advisors for Northwest Arkansas Community College will be available for walk in academic advising Monday, August 12 until 3:00 p.m. and then every day for the rest of the month from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This is happening at both the Benton & Washington County locations. For more information, click here.

Lewis & Clark Outfitters has started a hammocking book club. They will be having a gathering tonight, Monday, August 12 at Crystal Bridges. They will set up hammocks and read for 15 minutes before discussing the chapters. There will also be snacks & drinks. If you’re unfamiliar with the group, feel free to call the Rogers location (479-845-1344) to see if there are any extra books to borrow and join the club. This event is scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for some music to kick off your week, you can head to JJ’s Grill in downtown Fayetteville to hear musician Emily Rowland. Her music starts at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.