Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, August 17 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Springdale Public Library has been hosting zoom talks with notable authors all summer. On Monday, August 17, they have an opportunity for teenagers to get involved as they host Young Adult Fiction Author Darcie Little Badger for their “Meet An Author Monday” event. Darcie or “DLB” is an Apache Writer who develops her stories with Apache characters & themes. You can hear from the author virtually from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Parents if you are seeking answers to regarding ways to talk to children during this pandemic, how to watch their mental health, and ways to offer assurance in an uncertain time, there is an interactive Zoom meeting that you’ll want to know about. Ashley Cox is a Registered Play Therapist & Licensed Professional Counselor and she will present great tips on this subject at 7:00 p.m. You are welcome to come with your questions or just join the Zoom meeting and listen.
Here is a way that you can give back. Covid-19 has forced a women and children’s shelter to move it’s biggest fundraiser online. Restoration Village helps women and children in crisis, and it’s annual fundraiser, “AIM for Advocacy” plays a big part in funding the non-profit. The auction and fundraiser is now all online. You can bid on items or donate to a specific cause like birthday gifts for the residents and food for a week. The shelter wants you to know that however you choose to participate, your giving helps restore hope and break the cycle of abuse for women and children.
As we look towards football season, Razorback Gamedays are going to look quite different due to covid-19. University of Arkansas Athletics released its plan for the 2020 season and a number of game day traditions have changed. Tailgating will not be permitted this fall. All guest will be required to wear face coverings from the time they get in line until they leave the stadium. The school will also be using mobile-only ticketing to provide a contactless experience. There will also be reduced capacity seating to allow social distancing.