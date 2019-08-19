Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, August 19 sponsored by A and W.

At Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, you can do more than observe the art, you can also make some. You’re invited to the studio for an afternoon of figure drawing. A variety of drawing materials will be provided, and model poses will include both shorter, warm-up poses and longer poses. The class will last from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and costs $5 for members and $10 for non-members. For more information, click here.

Great coffee and great comics pair well together. Monday, August 19 at The Holler at 8th Street Market in Bentonville, you can come out to “Coffee & Comics.” This event will start at 7:00 p.m. and the whole family is welcome to attend. For more information, click here.

There’s an informational sign-up for Cub Scouts happening at Happy Hollow Elementary in Fayetteville beginning at 6:30 p.m. You can learn about the benefits of Cub Scouts for the entire family and join on-site. In scouting, boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves. For more information, click here.



Trivia is back at The JBGB and their bringing back one of their most popular trivia themes. “Stranger Things” trivia will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Trivia will cover all 3 seasons of the show. If you have a case of the “mondays” grab some friends and escape it all with a trip to Hawkins and then into the “Upside Down.” For more information, click here.

You can make your Monday beautiful while giving back to the community. Head to Bentonville for a headshot fundraiser with photographer Jason Hudson. Supporting Beautiful Lives Boutique – Bentonville location. Beautiful Lives is a non-profit thrift store supporting women and children in need. The fundraiser will last until 5:00 p.m. The cost is $75. No appointment is needed. For more information, click here.