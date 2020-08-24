Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 24

Here is what is happening in Norhtwest Arkansas on Monday, August 24 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

The local NAACP is making sure kids are ready for the school year. Through the organization’s “mask to school project,” more than 5,000 CDC compliant masks were donated to students in Washington and Benton counties. The NAACP partnered with local businesses like Olive Loom and Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum to raise money for the project.

In partnership with event sponsors Walmart & General Mills, Bite Restaurant Week starts Monday, August 24. The week long event will celebrate and showcase the local culinary community. Throughout the week, there will be special offerings and discounted pricing at participating restaurants. And also don’t forget the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G returns this week, The tournament kicks off on Friday, August 28 with no spectators. Fans are encouraged to tune in to the Golf Channel and on social media for “Virtual Fan Engagement Opportunities.”

You’re invited invited to attend the weekly meeting of the Downtown Rogers Rotary Club. Doors will open at Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill at 5:00 p.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 5:45 p.m. You can will also watch the meeting via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Becky Roark of the Beaver Watershed Alliance. The Rogers Downtown Rotary Club is committed to community service through various projects including Lake Atalanta trail maintenance & providing dictionaries to students.

And don’t forget, there’s still time to register for the Annual Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas “Spark of Hope” event. Save the date for Tuesday, September 1. The event this year will be virtual from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You can expect to hear inspirational stories from current recipients, alumni, and from members of the community who are dedicated in making sure parents are able to continue their education.