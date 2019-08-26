Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, August 26 sponsored by A and W.

This Amazeum is kicking things off for homeschoolers with their “Back to School Bash.” Homeschool families are invited to come to the museum on the first homeschool day of the year, Monday, August 26. This event is a a back-to-school carnival – STEAM Style. There will be carnival games and experiences in bots, physics, and a ton of imagination to celebrate the start of a whole new year of learning and discovery. This event is happening now until 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

After school, students ages 5-12 are invited to participate in iCollage at Rogers Public Library. This art program is inspired by the work of children’s book author Eric Carle. Students will create a different type of collage each week. The library will provide the arts supplies. iCollage lasts from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Do you like camaraderie and bikes? If so, then bike friendly meetups are for you. It’s a low-key gathering of bike friends sharing ideas, stories, and visions they have to make their town more bike-friendly. Enjoy in-depth conversations, actionable takeaways, and hands-on activities. The bike friendly meetup is presented by Bike NWA and the Monday, August 26 gathering is in Fayetteville at Fossil Cove from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

In 1973, Congress declared August 26 as Women’s Equality Day. You’re invited to celebrate today at Puritan Coffee & Beer in Fayetteville from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The event is called “Same, Sister” and is being hosted by Aisle 9, a digital platform made for women. For more information, click here.