Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, August 3.
Here’s something exciting happening virtually at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. From 11:30 a.m. – noon, limited spots remain for the virtual gallery tour, 3 in 30. Join a gallery guide via Zoom for a virtual look at three artworks in 30 minutes! Guides will encourage exploration and conversation during these tours.
If you have been missing live music, you have the chance to live stream a concert! “National Park Radio” will live stream their show. The concert begins at 8:00 p.m. The band is known for their unique blend of folk, country, bluegrass, and pop.
Parents, you can relax by reading a good book. The Fayetteville Public Library has been hosting many virtual activities recently. You can join them virtually for a book talk . This month, the group will discuss “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. If you haven’t read it, you can contact the library for curbside pick-up The discussion will kick off virtually at 6:30 p.m. They meet every first Monday of the month.
In case you missed it, a long-time running fall craft fair is postponed. The War Eagle Fair normally brings in thousands of people from around the country. But, the board decided it would be irresponsible to continue on with this year’s event due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The event will now take place next October.
Also happening in NWA for the month of August. NBC is partnering with KNWA to help clear the shelters. It’s a nationwide pet adoption drive which helps find loving homes for animals in need. This is a great way to help give back in the middle of these trying times. If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family.