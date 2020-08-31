Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 31

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, August 31 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

The Peel Mansion Museum & Heritage Gardens are extending their School Days Learning Program. The program has learning standards for students in 4th grade. Through the use of video and interactive activities, students tour the museum and gardens. Plus, they hear from professionals at the Museum of Native American History, Shiloh Museum, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as well as hear from local artisans. Register here if you are an educator, a parent educating form home or a home school family.

You’re invited invited to attend the weekly meeting of the Downtown Rogers Rotary Club. Doors will open at Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill at 5:00 p.m. and the meeting will officially be called to order at 5:45 p.m. You can will also watch the meeting via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Melissa Turpin from Honeycomb Kitchen. The Rogers Downtown Rotary Club is committed to community service through various projects including Lake Atalanta trail maintenance and providing dictionaries to students.

If you’re in the mood for some poetic, roots-steeped originals and quotable covers, and are ready to venture out to a socially safe event, then perhaps you could check out Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville as they welcome Peter Rexford for some Socially Distanced Live Music. This kid-friendly, acoustic concert will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

If you are ready for a new adventure, a 25-acre park is currently in the works in Bentonville. The “28th Street Park” will be east of Osage Creek Elementary School. Right now plans includes pavilions, a playground and splash park with a water slide. Bentonville Parks & Rec Director says to expect several unique amenities including our area’s first cricket field. A two-and-a-half acre dog park is also planned with mature trees and a creek. The city is hopeful construction will begin early next year. Read the full article here.